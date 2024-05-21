Hoovler, Arteta receive Outstanding Law Enforcement Executive Awards

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler and Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta received Outstanding Law Enforcement Executives Awards from the Detectives Crime Clinic for Metropolitan New Jersey and New York last month.

The awards acknowledged the joint effort to create the White-Collar Crime Task Force as well as Hoovler and Arteta’s contributions to law enforcement, standard of excellence and commitment to the law.

“I am proud of the important work done every day by the task force on behalf of the citizens of Orange County,” Hoovler said. “As I have frequently said, law enforcement works best when its efforts are coordinated, cooperative and focused. I appreciate the acknowledgement of the hard work by our colleagues in the law enforcement community.”

The multi-agency task force, which includes investigators from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Village of Warwick Police Department, the Village of Goshen Police Department and the Town of Woodbury Police Department, was created in March 2023 to focus on enhancing the investigation and prosecution of public corruption and financial crimes.