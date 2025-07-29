History talk draws crowd

The July 27 presentation on the history of Tuxedo Park and the “Wee Wah Beach Club” by author Stuart J. McGregor drew more than 80 audience members.

While social media has sometimes done more to distance and divide communities, the Woodbury Historical Society has built great inroads and connections in using this powerful tool.

“I worked carefully with Stuart to put together a location, media tools, and advertising that would hopefully attract a diverse audience,” said Alex Prizgintas, president of the Woodbury Historical Society and Town Historian of Woodbury. “Thankfully, that effort was well worth it and enthusiastically embraced by all those who attended.”

The afternoon lecture included a special presentation of a large cake and gift for Leslie Rose, Woodbury’s former historian.

“The greatest gift remains having Leslie as a friend,” Prizgintas said in his speech honoring Rose. “We in Woodbury are truly fortunate that while I have been appointed as town historian, we still have Leslie every Thursday evening and Saturday morning at the Woodbury Historical Society’s home.”

For more information about the Woodbury Historical Society, call (845) 928-6770 or email woodbury1889@optonline.net.