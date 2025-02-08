Hilltop Communities sends student to Honduras

Mount Saint Mary College psychology major Nicole Kreischer recently began an internship working at Hilltop Communities in Warwick to aid students with learning disabilities, a cause close to the Washingtonville-based student, since she, too, has ADHD and dyslexia.

But, as shared by the college in a recent announcement, Kreischer’s plans soon changed. Hilltop Communities founder Roseanne Esposito asked Kreischer how she would feel aiding with the organization’s Promoting Arts, Teamwork, and Hope (PATH) program, which “fosters creativity, teamwork, and empowerment in underserved areas of Honduras,” per the college’s announcement.

Kreischer quickly accepted. “It was a lot and it was kind of overwhelming, but I wanted to do it,” Kreischer was quoted as saying. “I was so excited to help!”

Her new internship began in January. Esposito went along with Kreischer to Honduras for what would be a weeklong service trip.

As reported by the college, the Hilltop Communities PATH group visited several areas of Honduras, including La Fe, Crawfish Rock, and West End. And despite the language barrier Kreischer and the other volunteers “made a great impact” on these communities, the college said. In addition to their other responsibilities, they taught English to Hondurans looking to work in the country’s tourist industry and even showed the local children some new dance moves.

“It’s so rewarding to see the children engaged and interested,” Kreischer said. “These kids run up to you right away and hug you. They’re excited someone is there to teach.”

She has since returned for her trip to Honduras and is finishing the rest of her internship with Hilltop Communities.

“This internship was never something I ever pictured myself doing,” she explained. “I always wanted to do community work, but when she gave me this opportunity, my whole perspective changed for what I want to do for my future.”

And her future, Kreischer said, will be steeped in service. In the short term, plans are already in motion for Kreischer to return to Honduras for another service trip this spring.

“So much happens in one week,” she said. “Every day goes by slow, but all of a sudden you’re back at the airport. You look back on the pictures and see what you did with the kids. We taught them some English, we were drawing and coloring with them, we did dances with them. Now imagine what I could do if I had more time with them.”