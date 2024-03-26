Highland Mills student’s art selected for national showcase

Meghan Deane, a senior at Immaculate Heart Academy (IHA) and a Highland Mills resident, will have her artwork on display as part of the 2024 National Art Honor Society (NAHS)/National Junior Art Honor Society (NJAHS) juried exhibition. According to the school district, Deane was one of 124 students selected, out of a pool of nearly 3,000 submissions.

The exhibition will take place virtually through the end of August on the National Art Education Association’s website: arteducators.org. These students represent 82 schools from 24 states. Submissions were selected by scoring in five categories: Visual Communication, Execution, Formal Elements, Originality, and Artist Statement. Deane is a co-president of her school’s National Art Honor Society.

Lisa Encke, director of the arts and moderator of NAHS, said, “Meghan’s dedication to her development as an artist is truly commendable, especially evident is her commitment to building her portfolio for AP studio art. Over the past four years at IHA, her journey as an artist has been marked by significant growth. Moreover, her leadership role as co-president of the NAHS showcases her ability to inspire and guide others in their artistic pursuits. This recognition at the national level not only highlights her artistic talent but also her commitment to fostering a thriving artistic community here at IHA.”