Health screenings to enable prevention coming to Monroe June 2

Monroe, New York – Residents living in and around the Monroe, New York can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with screenings by Life Line Screening. Monroe American Legion Post 488 will host this community event on June 2, at 532 Lakes Road in Monroe.

Screenings can check for:

· The level of plaque buildup in arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

· Narrowing of the smaller arteries of ankles and feet, called Peripheral Arterial Disease

· HDL and LDL cholesterol levels

· Diabetes risk

· Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with participants to create an appropriate package based on age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1354 or visit Lifeline’s website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.

Free parking is available.

May 17, 2022

