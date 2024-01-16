Health screening event returns to Monroe American Legion

Residents living in and around the Monroe area can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions through a screening by Life Line Screening, whish is slated to return to the Monroe American Legion Post 488 (532 Lakes Road, Monroe) for this community event on February 29.

Screenings can check for:

- The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

- Narrowing of the smaller arteries of your ankles and feet, called Peripheral Arterial Disease

- HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels

- Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

Screenings range in cost, with special package pricing starting at $159. The organization noted that consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.