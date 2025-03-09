x
Hazardous waste, safe scripts collection event announced

New Hampton. Residents can drop items off on March 22.

New Hampton /
| 09 Mar 2025 | 12:10
Orange County will be holding its first hazardous waste and safe scripts collection event for residents in 2025 on Saturday, March 22, at the Orange County Transfer Station #1 Maintenance Garage located at 21 Training Station Lane, New Hampton.

This event is for county residents with a valid ID. No pre-registration is required. Residents can dispose of their hazardous waste and medications from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day.

Hazardous waste includes:

• Adhesives

• Aerosol cans

• Automotive products/gas/oil and mixtures of gas/oil

• Car and truck batteries

• Corrosives/cleaners

• Dental amalgam

• Fluorescent light tubes (in feet)

• Mercury

• Latex, acrylic, water-based and oil-based paint

• Pesticides/herbicides

• Photographic chemicals

• Pool chemicals

• Solvents/thinners

• Varnishes/shellacs/stains

For more information, visit orangecountygov.com/449/Household-Hazardous-Waste. For questions, contact Ermin Siljkovic, recycling coordinator, Orange County Department of Public Works, Division of Environmental Facilities & Services (EF&S) at 845-291-3246 or by emailing esiljkovic@orangecountygov.com.