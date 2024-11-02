Harriman seeks new hats, gloves for those in need

This holiday season the Village of Harriman will be collecting new hats and gloves for children and adults in the community who are less fortunate. All donations can be dropped off at the Village of Harriman government building at 1 Church Street, Harriman, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., or at the Harriman Police Station, also at 1 Church Street, anytime.

Donations will be accepted through Thursday, December 5.

Village officials will be working with a local group to ensure the items get to the people who need them most. For more information, call 845-783-4421, ext. 104.