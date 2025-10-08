Hall of Distinction nominations open

Nominations are now being accepted for inductees to the first-ever Monroe-Woodbury Hall of Distinction (HOD), which was established in 2025 to celebrate the rich heritage and tradition of the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District. The program recognizes and honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the school community, as well as distinguished alumni who have excelled in their respective endeavors.

Nominees must demonstrate the highest standards of ethical conduct and moral character and must meet the criteria in one of the following categories:

Contributor - Someone who has been a supporter of the Monroe-Woodbury School District’s athletics, arts, and academics for at least five years. This category may include distinguished administrators, faculty, staff, Board of Education members, coaches/assistant coaches or community members who have served the school system for a minimum of five consecutive years. They must have shown exceptional leadership, character, and achievement during their tenure and must be inactive to be eligible. Inductees may be living or deceased.

Distinguished Alumni - A graduate of Monroe-Woodbury High School who has achieved significant recognition or success in a particular area, made impactful contributions to society, or brought honor to their alma mater through their accomplishments. This category may include achievements in athletics, their chosen profession, or humanitarianism. Candidates being nominated as former athletes must have earned a varsity letter. Nominees must be graduates who have been out of school for at least five years. Inductees may be living or deceased.

A nomination may be submitted by the selection committee, current faculty, administration, staff, members of the Booster Club, an alumnus(a), or by the general public. All entries must be submitted by Nov. 14, 2025, via The https://shorturl.at/KBBFx. Nominations may only be made one time per year. Those individuals not selected will not be retained for future consideration, but there is no limit to the number of times a person may be nominated.

Hard copies may be picked up at the security booth at MWHS, 155 Dunderberg Road in Central Valley, or at the Harriman Center, 14 Church St. in Harriman. Email monroewoodburyhod@gmail.com to have a packet mailed.

In addition to the nomination form, the following materials should be submitted for consideration:

﻿* A letter of recommendation from the person making the nomination, and at least one letter of support (maximum of 3) from an individual who can validate or substantiate pertinent information related to the nominee.

* A letter of recommendation from the person making the nomination, and at least one letter of support (maximum of 3) from an individual who can validate or substantiate pertinent information related to the nominee.

* A suitable photograph for reproduction should be submitted electronically. The photo should be the highest resolution possible to ensure quality reproduction.

The inaugural class will have a maximum of eight charter members. All individuals selected to be a member of the HOD will be invited to an Induction Ceremony during the winter of 2025. A permanent HOD interactive exhibit honoring inductees will be located in the main lobby of Monroe-Woodbury High School.