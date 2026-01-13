Hall of Distinction inductees recognized by school board

The Monroe-Woodbury board of education held its first meeting of the new year on Wednesday, Jan. 7.

Dr. Eric Hassler, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction for grades six through 12, acknowledged the Hall of Distinction selection committee’s announcement of eight new inductees. The newly established program honors contributors and alumni who have made a significant impact on the school district or have achieved significant achievements in their respective fields.

The first inaugural class will include Noreen Farrell, Steven Fischbein, Andy Grammer, Lou Hall, Jonathan Huberth, Ronald Johnson, Anthony Sorrentino, and John Trautmann. The Hall of Distinction induction ceremony and display unveiling is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Feb. 5.

In addition, Student Representative Zoe Irabor, provided a report on her visit to Smith Clove Elementary School, as well as responses to a fall survey that she sent out to middle school and high school students. Among the responses that she received was from a 10 grad student who expressed concern that students could leave the high school unpermitted – specifically during gym class – due to the school’s close proximity to the highway.

Superintendent Dr. Tracy Norman later mentioned the security concern, emphasizing that they will discuss the matter.

Norman also advised community members to complete an online survey or attend upcoming community conversations to help the Strategic Planning Task Force develop its five-year strategic plan. Information regarding the survey and community sessions can be found at https://shorturl.at/Y0xQ4.