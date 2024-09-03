Grace Episcopal Church launches adult Sunday School series

Grace Episcopal Church recently announced a special adult Sunday School series led by the Rev. Dr. Edwin H. Cromey. This series, designed to help attendees deepen their understanding of the Bible and Christianity, will begin on Sunday, September 8 at 9:30 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, located at 1 Forest Ave, Monroe.

In his 62 years of ministry, Father Cromey has seen a significant gap in what Christians learned as children and what they know today. This series invites participants to revisit their faith with fresh, adult perspectives. Attendees are encouraged to bring a desire to learn and explore, rather than to criticize, as they engage in a thoughtful exploration of the Scriptures.

For more information, contact Grace Episcopal Church at 845-282-8535.