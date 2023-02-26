Goshen. Emergency Preparedness training seminar

The Orange County Office of Emergency Management will host a Citizen Preparedness training seminar in conjunction with the New York National Guard and the State’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services on March 14, 2023 at 7 p.m.

The event is open to the public and will be held at the Emergency Services Center, 22 Wells Farm Road in Goshen. All attendees will receive a Citizen Preparedness Corps Response Starter Kit that includes a first aid kit, batteries, blanket, and more.

“This training is important because it gives Orange County residents the opportunity to learn about basic steps that can protect them and their families in the event of an emergency or natural disaster,” Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said. “We are glad to have this opportunity to present important information that will be useful to all the attendees.”

Presenters will offer tips on responding to natural or man-made disasters and answer questions from the audience. Participants will be advised on how to properly prepare for any disaster, including developing a family emergency plan and stocking up on emergency supplies. Proper preparation in the home will be emphasized along with encouragement to ensure that smoke, and carbon monoxide detectors, and fire extinguishers are all readily available and working properly.

Trainers will also provide information regarding which organizations offer additional support, how to register for the free statewide emergency alert system NY-Alert, and how to be aware of notifications from such sources as the Emergency Broadcast System.

The class is limited to 100 attendees and participants must register in advance at www.dhses.ny.gov/citizen-preparedness-training-calendar.