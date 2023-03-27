Golf. Local courses ready to open for the season

As the days get warmer and longer, two Orange County golf courses - Stony Ford and Hickory Hill in Warwick - are set to open.

Stony Ford Golf Course in Montgomery will open on Saturday, April 8, 2023 while Hickory Hill Golf Course in Warwick opens on Monday, April 10.

During the week of April 8-15, the first tee times will be 8:00 a.m. on weekdays and weekends. Beginning April 16, the first tee time will be at 7:00 a.m. on weekdays and 6:00 a.m. on weekends. All greens and tees will be open and golf carts will be available for rental.

Both 18-hole courses feature a driving range, a putting green, a fully stocked golf pro shop, golf club rentals, and a restaurant with bar service. They also offer clinics, private and group lessons, golf outings with banquet service, evening golf leagues, and daily lunch specials at the course’s restaurants.

“We are excited that the golf season is about to start and are proud to provide residents with two great courses to play on,” Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said. “I want to thank Parks Commissioner Jim Brooks and his staff for their commitment to keeping Stony Ford and Hickory Hill in great playing shape during the season. Affordable and accessible golf is one of the many things to look forward to during the warmer months in Orange County.”

To make an online tee time, log onto www.orangecountygov.com/parks and click on the “Reserve a Tee Time” button.

For more information about Stony Ford or Hickory Hill, contact golf manager Dave McDermott at dmcdermott@orangecountygov.com or call Stony Ford at 845-457-4949 or Hickory Hill at 845-988-9501.