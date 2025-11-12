Confluence Running is launching a statewide “Gift of Warmth” sock drive, beginning with a 150+ pair donation to the Children’s Enrichment Committee of Orange County. All five Confluence locations — Binghamton/Johnson City, Corning, Watertown, Lake Placid, and Middletown — are collecting brand-new pair of socks to provide families this holiday season.

“From the Southern Tier to the Finger Lakes, up through the North Country and across the Adirondacks and Hudson Valley, New York Runners show up for each other,” said CEO Matthew Gawors. “A warm pair of socks seems small, but for a neighbor facing winter without the basics, it’s dignity and comfort. We’re proud to start the season by giving — and making it easy for our communities to join in.”

Donate any brand-new pair of socks (bought anywhere) to the Confluence Running location in Middletown, located at 45-53 North St., anytime before Dec. 3, 2025.

The New York-based run specialty company is dedicated to improving community health and wellness through expert footwear fitting, education, events, and philanthropy. With locations across the Southern Tier, Finger Lakes, North Country, Adirondacks, and here in the Hudson Valley, Confluence supports local athletes and families with year-round programs and giving initiatives.