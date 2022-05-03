Get treasures appraised to raise scholarship funds

Women of Woodbury is holding a scholarship fundraiser, Antiques Appraisal Day on July 9, 10:30-4 p.m. at Woodbury Senior center in Highland Mills. A certified appraiser will appraise up to three items for $20.00. All proceeds go to the WOW Scholarship Fund.

Call 845-928-9007 for an appointment and mail a check for $20.00 to Women of Woodbury, P. O. Box 190, Highland Mills, NY 10930. Wow is a local not for profit community organization that’s been in existence for over 50 years. They raise funds for graduating high school students and support local community events. This year they have increased the scholarship award to $1,000.00 for each recipient.