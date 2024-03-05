George Grant Mason Elementary opens kindergarten, pre-k registration

The George Grant Mason Elementary School announced that Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten registration is now open. If you have a child that will be joining the Tuxedo Union Free School District in September 2024, the school district provided the following steps to register your child:

Step 1

Download and complete the registration document. To access the registration documents, go to the school district website (Tuxedoufsd.org), click the section titled “For Parents,” and click on the Registration link to download the packet

Step 2

Email the completed packet to Mrs. Dixon at mdixon@tuxedoufsd.org. Alternatively, you may fax the completed packet to 845-351-3402, or drop it off at the elementary school. Note: Families are required to provide signed proof of the following: a Birth Certificate, Proof of Residency, Current Immunization Record prepared and signed/stamped by a physician specifying vaccines given and the dates of administration, Most recent physical (within one year), and a parent’s photo ID.

Additional info

Children entering kindergarten must be five years of age and pre-kindergarten students must be four years of age on or before December 1, 2024. Families who have a child registered in George Grant Mason’s pre-k program that plan to have their children registered for kindergarten only need to contact the school’s main office. Each child’s updated physical and immunization records must be submitted prior to the new school year.

George Grant Mason Elementary will host an orientation to acquaint parents with teachers, the school nurse, and what the school day looks like. Contact the main office at 845-351-4797 ext. 3110 to register to attend. Registration is necessary to attend. The kindergarten orientation will take place March 12th at 1:45 p.m.; pre-kindergarten orientation is slated for April 3 at 1 p.m.

If you are not a District resident, but are interested in the school’s non-resident tuition policy, check the school website at tuxedoufsd.org or call 845-351-4786 ext. 3110 for details.