George Grant Mason Elementary celebrates International Peace Day

On September 25, students, staff, and administration from George Grant Mason Elementary gathered on the lawn of George F. Baker High School to celebrate International Day of Peace. This year’s theme was “Cultivating a Culture of Peace.” Typically observed on September 21, which was on a weekend this year, the United Nations has designated this day as a time for humanity to come together and create practical acts of peace since 1981.

The Tuxedo Union Free School District’s (TUFSD) said 2024 was the 16th year of holding this celebration, planned and orchestrated by art teacher Mark Stankiewicz. “It is my hope that through this ‘Pinwheels for Peace’ art and literacy installation, our school community can make a public visual statement about our feelings of peace, tolerance, cooperation, harmony, and unity,” Stankiewicz said.

The ceremony began with fifth graders reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Older elementary students shared heartfelt statements about what peace means to them before the entire student body gathered to plant colorful pinwheels they had created in art class, each serving as a unique expression of their hopes for peace.