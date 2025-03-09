George F. Baker seniors win Scholarship for Academic Excellence

For the first time ever, three George F. Baker High School seniors have been awarded the 2025 Scholarship for Academic Excellence (SAE) from the New York State Education Department (NYSED).

Acting Superintendent of Schools Nancy Teed, Assistant Superintendent of Instruction and GFB Principal Jared Kahmar, and School Counselor Chris Oliva were on hand to share the news with recipients Casey Juance, Amanda Dykstra and Bromley Givens. The SAE scholarships recognize the top students in their high school at the end of their junior year and support their pursuit of higher education at institutions in New York State.