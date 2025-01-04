George F. Baker Ethics Club masters the art of ethical reasoning

Three graduate students from Manhattanville University, working under the chair of the college’s Philosophy Department, recently led a workshop for the George F. Baker High School Ethics Club to help them prepare for the upcoming Westchester County High School Ethics Bowl.

During the workshop, students explored key forms of argument — modus ponens, modus tollens, and categorical syllogism — to learn how to craft arguments that are both valid and sound.

Split into teams, the students tackled two ethics cases from past regional ethics bowls, including one on the ethics of performing surgery on individuals with body integrity dysmorphic disorder.

The George F. Baker Ethics Club is sharpening its critical thinking and ethical reasoning skills to perform at the competition scheduled to take place February 1 at Manhattanville College.