Full-, part-time positions open through the town

The Town of Monroe is currently accepting applications for a part-time seasonal laborer in the Maintenance Department and a full-time bus driver for the Dial-A-Ride operation.

Ideal seasonal laborer candidates will be able to perform maintenance work such as mowing and trimming vegetation and grass, cleaning parking lots of tree limbs and trash, and planting seasonal plants/trees. Additionally, this position involves assisting in performing general building and grounds maintenance work. In the Winter months, this position involves shoveling snow from walkways, spreading salt and sand, and ensuring areas are free of snow and ice hazards. Heavy lifting may also be required at times and the The hourly rate for this position is $20.

Interested bus driver candidates must possess a clean driving record, a CDL (Class B or C) with passenger endorsement, and no passenger restrictions. Applicants should have knowledge of the Town of Monroe area, excellent interpersonal skills, the ability to work well with others, and a flexible schedule, including occasional availability to work on Saturdays. The starting pay rate for this position is $22.47 an hour with an anticipated employment start date of November 3, 2025.

Completed applications and resumes should be uploaded through the online job application form at https://shorturl.at/0hu7s or emailed to Jennifer Schnaars at jscnaars@townofmonroeny.gov.

The Town of Monroe is an Equal Opportunity Employer.