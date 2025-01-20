Frustrations mount over Shops at Woodbury delays

Woodbury Planning Board Chairperson Christopher Gerver expressed his frustration over the application for Shops at Woodbury, an approved commercial center that was before the board to review an amended site plan. During the January 16 meeting, Gerver called out the applicant representatives for what he felt was a drawn-out process of trying to move the application along.

“I think the board is frustrated with this application and the applicant, because – I’m on the board seven year – we’ve been talking about this for more than that and everything we spoke about here or are speaking about tonight we talked about ad nauseum absolute nauseum, so it’s just, it’s frustrating to this board that changes were made in the field and now we’re back here we’re talking about it again,” said Gerver.

Gerver also criticized the applicant for going forward with modifications before checking in with the board or other authorities for the necessary approvals. He pointed to tenants being unable to move in and construction orders being delayed because issues weren’t addressed during the early stages of the planning process.

In response, one of the representatives shared that some of the issues arose during the building process and pointed to the complicated nature of the project. He also shared his own frustration with the process, claiming things could have been handled more efficiently on both sides, while not calling out the current board.

During the meeting the board approved a draft resolution that would amend the approved phasing plan for the project. In addition, the applicant was asked to submit an amended site plan and to come back before the board.

Hotel plan

The board reviewed and discussed the previously approved AEONN Hotel’s request for amended Architectural Review Board approval. The proposed hotel will be located at 100 Estrada Road in Central Valley.

During the review the board and representatives for the applicant discussed issues related to the exterior design of the building as well as how the applicant plans to address soil erosion. They also discussed the nature of expected deliveries to the establishment and their potential impact on neighboring residents and businesses.

The board voted to waive the public hearing for the application and authorized their counsel to draft a resolution for ARB approval and site plan approval to be reviewed at the February meeting.

New eatery

At the meeting, the board authorized their attorney to draft a resolution of approval for the proposed Woodbury Café & Deli to occupy the former Dunkin Donuts located on Mobil gas station property on Route 32 in Central Valley. According to the applicant, the business will sell packaged and pre-made food, as well as a limited number of fresh items. He emphasized that no grill will be used and that the business will not offer seating or delivery services. During the review, the board discussed such issues as the impact this new business will have on nearby traffic, concluding that it would likely produce less traffic than that of Dunkin Donuts. A public hearing for the project was scheduled for February 19.