The Monroe Knights of Columbus will sponsor a Youth Free Throw Championship for boys and girls ages 9-14 on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. The local level of competition will be held at the Sacred Heart School Gymnasium at 26 Still Road in Monroe.

Walk-in registration is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and the competition starts at 11:30 a.m. Participants should provide proof of age and written parental consent on the entry form. All participants must be present while their age category is shooting. There is no entry fee.

Winners will receive a patch and an engraved plaque, and progress to the district competition with a chance to progress to the regional and state competition. All contestants at the local level are recognized for their participation in the event.

For additional information, contact Jim Banville at 845-502-1890.