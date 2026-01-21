Free Throw champions crowned

The Knights of Columbus Monroe Council 2079-sponsored Youth Free Throw Championship for boys and girls ages 9-14 was held on Saturday, Jan. 17 at the Sacred Heart School Gymnasium at 26 Still Road. Eighteen 9 to 14 year olds from the Monroe area participated and eight were crowned champions. sponsored the local competition and the Sacred Heart School gymnasium.

Ella Daley captured the girl’s 9-year-old category. Ashlyn Daley was victorious in the girl’s 13-year-old division. Arsheen Kaur Sethi battled it out with Moira Brogan to capture the title for the girl’s 14-year-old category after a tie-breaking shootout.

Jace Santos walked away with the crown in the boy’s 9-year-old division. Lincoln Torres won the boy’s 10-year-old division. Nathan Carlino came out on top of the boy’s 11-year-old category. Jeevat Sethi was triumphant in the boy’s 12-year-old division. Lucas Carrero was victorious in the boy’s 13-year-old age group.

There were no participants for the other divisions.

Each contestant was allowed 15 free-throw attempts in the contests. The winners will continue to the District Level competition scheduled for Monday, Feb. 16.

Monroe Council 2079 sponsors this event every January.