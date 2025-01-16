Free tax-preparation service available to Orange County residents

If you are one of the many Orange County residents who need help filing your tax return, free tax preparation once again is available from IRS-trained and certified volunteers through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program in partnership with the Hudson Valley CA$H Coalition, a group of local libraries, human service agencies, local government, businesses, and faith-based organizations dedicated to promoting financial stability for individuals and families in the Hudson Valley.

A volunteer-run service, the program is designed for low- and moderate-income taxpayers. There are no age or income restrictions and AARP membership is not required.

To schedule an appointment, call 2-1-1 (United Way’s Hudson Valley Helpline) or 1-800-899-1479 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Appointments are available from February through mid-April. A call specialist will review eligibility, make an appointment and provide directions to the appropriate tax site. Due to high call volumes at the beginning of the season, if you cannot get through in January you are encouraged to call at the beginning of February when the lines become more available.

Staffed by over 100 volunteers, there are 14 free tax-preparation sites located throughout Orange County, including Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Greenwood Lake, Middletown, Monroe, Montgomery, Newburgh, New Windsor, Pine Bush, Port Jervis, Walden, Warwick, and Washingtonville. Many Orange County sites will have additional appointments available this season.