Free fare week announced for all NJ Transit lines

NJ Governor Phil Murphy recently announced a fare holiday for all NJ Transit modes of transportation from August 26 to September 2. This includes NJ Transit trains (by way of Metro North) that travel to and from Tuxedo, Harriman, Middletown, and Port Jervis. NJ Transit buses and light rail will also be free.

In his announcement, Murphy said the fare holiday was meant to thank customers for putting up with recent train disruptions and delays.

“Understanding that our commuters have faced many disruptions this summer, we are providing a one week fare holiday for NJ Transit riders,” said Governor Murphy. “As we work diligently with Amtrak to investigate and address the issues that have occurred this summer, especially on the Northeast Corridor, we hope this fare holiday offers our commuters some relief.”

He went on to note that the exact cause of recent service disruptions has not yet been identified but added that “significant short-term actions have already been taken and there has been noteworthy progress,” including an increase in equipment inspections on platforms, and the inspection and repair of infrastructure such as catenary (overhead wire), track signal systems, and substations along the NEC.

Monthly pass holders with an August pass, which covers travel through the end of the month, will automatically receive a 25% discount on their September monthly pass purchase through the mobile app, at Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs), or ticket windows, Murphy’s announcement explained.

For more details, visit njtransit.com/fare-holiday.