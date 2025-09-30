Foundation to host annual reception

The Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan (CFOS) will host its Annual Reception on Wednesday, Oct. 22, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the West Hills Country Club in Middletown.

The event will bring together friends, donors, community leaders, and partners to celebrate CFOS’s mission of “Connecting People Who Care with Causes That Matter.” The reception is CFOS’ signature fundraising event and a highlight of the philanthropic calendar in the Hudson Valley.

The theme of its 2025 Annual Report is “Forging Paths of Purpose.” From expanding services into Rockland County to deepening its roots across Orange and Sullivan, CFOS continues to serve as a trusted partner for those seeking to make a lasting difference.

”Every philanthropic journey is unique,” Elizabeth Rowley, CFOS President & CEO, said. “This event is an opportunity to honor those journeys and the donors who, with CFOS by their side, have turned intention into impact.”

Guests will enjoy an elegant evening of networking and celebration in support of building a stronger, more compassionate, and connected region.

Tickets are $175 each (tables of 10 are available for $1,650) and can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/a2Mbr.

Early reservations are highly recommended, as this event sells out quickly. For more information about the event, call (845) 769-9393 or email elizabeth@cfosny.org.

Established in 1999, CFOS helps philanthropic individuals, businesses and organizations establish charitable funds that will award grants and scholarships, for good, forever. Since its inception, CFOS, with its donors and fund representatives, has awarded more than $25 million in grants and scholarships, administering 400 active charitable funds that represent $45 million in assets to support animal welfare, arts and culture, education, the environment, health and human services, recreation, and youth. For more about CFOS, log onto cfosny.org.