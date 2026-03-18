Forest rangers visit local Girl Scouts

Girl Scout troops 15 and 416 had a visit from two NYSDEC Forest Rangers to help the girls earn the Trees badge. Rangers Aubrey Grillo and Nicole Kocher taught the girls that Forest Rangers provide public safety and state land protection via wildland search and rescue, fire fighting, and law enforcement. Forest Rangers teach both adults and children how to avoid life threatening situations while promoting natural resource protection. The girls were intrigued by the interesting job of these wonderful role models.