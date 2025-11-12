Final hazardous waste collection of the year

The county will host the sixth and final set of 2025 Hazardous Waste and Safe Scripts Collection Events at Orange County Transfer Station #1 Maintenance Garage, located at 21 Training Station Lane in New Hampton. The service entrance is across from the Mid-Hudson Psychiatric Center.

On Friday, Nov. 21, the event is open to schools, municipalities, and farms. Registration is required.

The event on Saturday, Nov. 22 is open to all Orange County residents with valid ID. No registration is required.

Acceptable materials include adhesives, aerosol cans, automotive products/gas/oil and mixtures of gas/oil, car and truck batteries, corrosives/cleaners, dental amalgam, fluorescent light tubes, mercury, latex, acrylic, water-based and oil-based paint, pesticides/herbicides, photographic chemicals, pool chemicals, solvents/thinners, and varnishes/shellacs/stains. Unwanted medications can also be dropped off.

These will be the last opportunities to safely dispose of hazardous waste until Spring 2026.

For more information, please call Recycling Coordinator, Ermin Siljkovic at (845) 291-3246, or email esiljkovic@orangecountygov.com.