The Hudson Valley Fiesta Latina Recognition Gala, a black-tie event in honor of Latino heritage and American values, will be held on Sept. 6, 2025.

The celebration will include a red carpet welcome, formal dinner, live performances, cultural tributes, silent auction, community impact spotlight, and honoring local heroes and changemakers. This year’s celebration will also kick off the launch the American Latino Cultural Center in Orange County, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

For over a decade, the Hudson Valley Fiesta Latina has celebrated cultural pride and patriotic spirit. The celebration is hosted by the American Latino Coalition and Hudson Valley Latina Committee.

Join community leaders, cultural changemakers, and passionate supporters at for an elegant evening filled with inspiration, unity, and purpose at Falkirk Estate and Country Club, 206 Smith Clove Road in Central Valley.

For ticket, sponsorship, or additional information, log onto www.HudsonValleyFiestaLatina.com, email info@AmericanLatinoCoalition.com, or call (845) 537-1307.