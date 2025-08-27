Family of DoorDash shooting victim: ‘He will never be the same’

Family members of Alpha Barry – the DoorDash driver who was shot in the stomach outside the home of Chester Highway Superintendent John Reilly in May – say they want justice for what happened to their loved one.

“He is home in Middletown and goes to the hospital every day, but his condition is not getting better,” said an unidentified female family member after Reilly’s Aug. 20 appearance in county court. “He is awaiting another surgery for his major stomach wound and he uses a colostomy bag. He is traumatized and never goes outside. We want justice in this case.”

Another female family member speaking on condition of anonymity said the 25-year-old Barry, a native of Conakry, Guinea, has had his life forever changed.

“He will never be the same as before because he will be affected mentally and will likely never regain full use of his lower extremities.”

Aug. 20 court proceedings

Reilly underwent a buccal swab after Senior Assistant Orange County District Attorney Nicholas Mangold’s motion requesting the procedure was granted by Judge Craig Brown. The purpose of the buccal swab, according to DA’s office, is to compare a sample of Reilly’s DNA to DNA evidence in the case.

Additionally, the defense filed a motion to have evidence procured via search warrant thrown out because, attorney Thomas Kenniff contends, police unlawfully entered Reilly’s home (warrantless entry) and during that unlawful entry saw evidence that was used to form the basis of a search warrant.

In June, Reilly, 48, pleaded not guilty to a 13-count indictment for second-degree attempted murder, assault with depraved indifference and weapons offenses. His attorney, Thomas Kenniff, said at the time that Reilly’s actions were “reasonable under the circumstances.”

Mangold said a trial is likely to get underway early next year.