Fall sports athletic registration ends soon

Any students interested in playing sports for the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District are encouraged to sign up for the fall season in the coming days.

Signups for varsity football close Sunday, August 18; the registration deadline for all other high school sports, including JV and varsity teams, closes Wednesday, August 21.

For the middle school, modified sports signups are now open and will run until Wednesday, September 4.

Students registering for athletics must have a current physical examination before the student is authorized to participate in practices/tryouts. To ensure clearance for participation, students/parents/guardians should complete the following items through the school’s online registration program at least five days prior to the first day of practice/tryouts:

- Upload a current Physical Examination Form (If your doctor does not provide a form you may use the “NY Student Physical Exam Form” that is provided as a downloadable form).

- Fill out the NYSED Interval Health History Form (electronic signature required).

- Sign the Interscholastic Rules and Regulations (electronic signature required).

- Sign the Concussion Guidelines/Sudden Cardiac Arrest in Youth (electronic signature required) information.

- Complete the Electronic Signature Agreement (electronic signature required).

For questions, contact Athletic Director Howard Harrison at hharrison@mw.k12.ny.us or 845-460-7000 ext.7049. For more details about the require paperwork and electronic signatures, visit monroewoodbury-ar.rschooltoday.com.