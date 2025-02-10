x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Ethics club wins matches at regional competition

Tuxedo. The tournament took place Feb. 1.

Tuxedo /
| 10 Feb 2025 | 08:10
    The George F. Baker Ethics Club.
    The George F. Baker Ethics Club. ( Photo provided)

The George F. Baker Ethics Club had two teams compete at the Regional Ethics Bowl at Manhattanville University on February 1, where they faced off against 12 area high schools. Both teams secured a match win while engaging in debates on ethical issues such as personal privacy rights and the development of AI technology.

According to the school, the students “engaged in deep discussions, defended their positions with thoughtful reasoning, and demonstrated impressive poise in front of judges and competitors.”