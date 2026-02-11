ESU Black History Month speaker

East Stroudsburg University has announced that this year’s Black History Month keynote speaker will be Koran Watson. Her presentation, “The Tool Kit to Surviving Adulthood,” will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m., in the Rosenkrans Learning Center. The event is open to the public at no cost.

In the spirit of Black History Month, “honoring legacy, resilience, and collective progress,” this keynote workshop invites participants to reflect on what it truly means to thrive beyond graduation. Grounded in lived experience, cultural wisdom, and practical strategy, this session will explore key life domains essential for long-term success, stability, and well-being.

Participants will be guided through the transition into adult life with intention, examining the power of planning, purpose, and preparation. Topics include goal setting and organization as tools for self-determination; cultivating healthy relationships, boundaries, and mentorship; and navigating money management and financial decision-making with confidence and care. The workshop also addresses career readiness and job search strategies, the impact of family dynamics on emotional wellness, and the importance of nurturing the mind, body, and spirit.

This keynote centers empowerment, self-awareness, and community — reminding us that our futures are built not only on where we come from, but on how we plan, choose, and care for ourselves moving forward.

Koran Watson has been a registered dietitian since 2015. She is a graduate of Prairie View A&M University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in dietetics, and she holds a master’s degree in nutrition from Marywood University. Watson has worked across multiple areas of nutrition, including community nutrition and policy, food systems management, and outpatient care.

Currently, she serves as an ambulatory dietitian with the City of Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health and an adjunct professor in the Public Health Department at LaSalle University. Watson is the owner and CEO of Koran Watson Haven of Health LLC, a private practice and consulting firm specializing in diabetes management, weight management, cardiovascular health, and renal disease before dialysis. She is the founder of To The Fourth Power Publishing, where their mission is to transform generations — one person, one story, and one book at a time — by providing tools that illuminate pathways to growth, resilience, and lifelong success.

Through her work, Watson believes in illuminating the problem, educating the client, and empowering individuals to live fulfilled and sustainable lives.

For more information about this event contact Ly Fleming, director of ESU’s Center for Student Engagement and Belonging, at 570-422-3896 or lfleming@esu.edu.