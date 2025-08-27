Enhanced online MBA program welcomes new students

While the Class of 2029 was moving into Mount Saint Mary College’s Sakac Hall on Aug. 23, another group of students was starting an academic journey of their own through the Enhanced Online MBA program.

Hosted at the college’s School of Business, the event brought together faculty, students, and local business professionals for a day of thought-provoking discussions.

The event served as an engaging introduction to the college’s Enhanced Online MBA, designed for both flexibility and career advancement. The program offers an online curriculum built to meet the needs of working professionals.

Twice each year, at the start of the fall and summer sessions, Enhanced Online MBA students come to the Mount campus for a one-day, immersive, in-person residency to engage with their peers, build relationships, and expand their professional network.

Everything else in the program is 100 percent online.

Topics for this semester’s residency included the impact of artificial intelligence on various careers, balancing financial security with quality of life, the popular left-brain/right-brain theory, and the complexities of balancing career and family.

An afternoon session focused on current topics in economics, finance, and accounting and featured panel discussions with local business leaders.

The Enhanced Online MBA program provides busy adult students with a flexible format, allowing them to earn their MBA in as little as a year and a half, while gaining in-depth knowledge and skills in today’s complex business environment.

