Employment Opportunity

The Village of Monroe is seeking a qualified candidate for the position of Treasurer.

The Village Treasurer is responsible for a variety of duties including but not limited to overseeing the financial operations, including cash management, budgeting, payroll, tax collection, maintaining accurate and complete financial records including cash receipts, general ledger, accounts payable and bank reconciliations, preparing and presenting financial reports, ensuring compliance with all federal and NYS laws and reporting requirements and coordinating with external auditors for year-end audit.

Applicants must be proficient in Microsoft Office and be able to navigate multiple software applications, including Edmunds or similar financial software systems.

Bachelor’s degree in finance, accounting or related field with municipal government financial experience a plus. Village of Monroe resident a plus.

Please submit resume and cover letter to Mayor Neil Dwyer, 7 Stage Road, Monroe, N.Y. 10950. Applications will be received through Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.