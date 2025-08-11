Emergency notification response questioned

During its Aug. 7 board meeting, The Town of Woodbury addressed resident concerns about the response to a natural gas leak that occurred in the Timber Ridge community on July 29. The issue resulted in residents of multiple streets having to evacuate their homes for several hours. According to the town’s Facebook page, a temporary shelter was established at the Town of Woodbury Senior Center in Highland Mills.

Susan McConnell of Highland Mills thanked the board for their improved response informing residents about the gas leak, but questioned why there wasn’t more notice, adding that she was only made aware of the issue via the Facebook post. McConnell said her parents, who live in Timber Ridge, don’t use Facebook and that the town should review alternative alert systems for those who aren’t on social media.

Woodbury Town Clerk Nicole Young said the town does have an emergency alert system, but it was not used for the gas leak. She later added that the Fire Department, the Town Police Department, and Central Hudson were already on scene evacuating residents - who had to leave their doors open and unlocked until everything was clear. As a result, the Sheriff’s Department, the Town Police and State Police had to patrol the area all night.

When Town Supervisor Kathryn Luciani came on scene, Young said the Town Police Department requested emergency services to be called in and the Town of Woodbury, the Town Police, County Emergency Services and Central Hudson put out updates and updated them all night, Young said. She added that the Town Police mainly determine when to use Code Red - the emergency alert system - but the Town Board can decide when it needs to be employed.

During the meeting, Young shared that many residents come into her office unaware of the different outlets for town communication, which include the various town web pages and email alerts. Residents can sign up for Code Red via the front page of the town’s website, she said.

Luciani thanked the first responders, including the Woodbury Police and Fire Departments and EMS for their quick response and efforts to ensure residents were evacuated safely. She also thanked the community at large for their support.

“I think it was it was incredible to see our community come together like that. And to me, that’s the most important thing. Everybody was safe. It was amazing leadership when it happened,” Luciani added.

FEMA funds for bridge

Luciani confirmed that the town was receiving $2.9 million in FEMA funds (out of a total cost of $3.4 million) for repairs to the Ridge Road bridge. When resident Jacqueline Hernandez questioned where the remaining funding would be come from to cover the total cost, Luciani said that she believed it was in the town budget and that this has been an ongoing project. Hernandez pressed Luciani for a more direct answer, and was informed that she would receive a direct answer in the future.

Resident Maria Hunter suggested the town avoid beginning work on the bridge this fall because it would impact school buses and snow removal.

Pool opening

Responding to a suggestion that the town open its pool in June, Woodbury Parks and Recreation Director Joseph Gianzero said he is working on something for next year’s budget. He explained that opening the pool earlier requires Health Department approval, additional costs, and staffing availability. He acknowledged McConnell’s comment that college students are home in May, but noted that it may not mean their lifeguarding certification paperwork will be in on time.

As for paperwork he was referring to certifications lifeguards need like CPR.

Bulk pickup issues

Clara Rivera, who heads the town’s Refuse and Recycling department acknowledged the frustration at County Waste’s failure to consistently pick up bulk waste, despite being contracted by the town to do so. She confirmed there is never supposed to be a fee for this service and that every Woodbury resident can put out items for bulk pickup.

Also during the meeting, the town agreed to amend its code to establish enforceable noise standards and ensure the Woodbury Police Department has clear authority to issue fines or violations. In addition, the board approved an agreement with the communications company Lightpath to improve the police department’s phone system. According to Luciani, the department was experiencing too many issues with the old system and hopes this new service will provide superior connectivity and performance.