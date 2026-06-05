Election: Early voting information for June primary

Early voting for the June 23 primary election will take place on Saturday June 13 through Sunday June 21 at select locations throughout Orange County. Only voters registered in eligible parties may vote in their party’s primary election.

When and where can Orange County residents vote early?

Early voting will take place at the following times:



Saturday, June 13: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Sunday, June 14: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Monday, June 15: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Tuesday, June 16: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Wednesday, June 17: 8 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Thursday, June 18: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Friday, June 19: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Saturday, June 20: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Sunday, June 21 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Early voting will take place at the following locations:



Middletown Senior Center — 62-80 W. Main Street, Middletown



Newburgh Activity Center — 401 Washington Street, Newburgh

Howard Wheat Engine Company — 31 Owen Street, Port Jervis



Caroline Building — 23 Hatfield Lane, Goshen



Village of Montgomery Senior Center — 36 Bridge Street, Montgomery



Monroe Town Hall — 1465 Orange Turnpike, Monroe



New Windsor Community Center — 555 Union Avenue, New Windsor



Warwick Senior Center — 132 Kings Highway, Warwick

Voters may also currently request an absentee or early mail ballot in person at the Orange County Board of Elections office located at 75 Webster Avenue, Goshen, N.Y., or apply online through the County website. The board office will remain open until 8 p.m. on Monday, June 15, and Tuesday, June 16, and will also be open both weekends during early voting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist voters with in-person ballot applications and other voting services.

What’s on the ballot for primary election?

Democratic Party voters throughout Orange County may vote for Comptroller and for the senator in the 39th district.



Conservative Party may vote for senator in the 42nd district and assemblyperson in the 99th assembly district for ninth judicial district delegates and alternate delegates.

Republican Party voters in the Town of Chester, Ward One may vote for council member.



Working Families Party voters in the Town of Newburgh may vote for Town Justice.

When is the primary election?



The primary election will take place on Tuesday, June 23. Poll sites throughout Orange County will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on primary day.