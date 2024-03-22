Early voting for presidential primary election begins Saturday

Presidential Primary Day in New York will take place on Tuesday, April 2, for registered Democrat and Republican voters. Polling sites throughout Orange County will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

On primary day, registered voters with a party affiliation may vote at their regular polling locations. However, early voting starts March 23, with varying polling hours and locations for eligible voters.

Early voting

Voters will have the ability to exercise their right to vote early during an eight-day period before Primary Day at any of the six locations throughout the County. The following sites will be open to process any registered voter in Orange County:

- City of Newburgh Activity Center, 401 Washington Street in the City of Newburgh

- Middletown Senior Center (upstairs), 62-70 West Main Street in the City of Middletown

- Warwick Senior Center, 132 Kings Highway in Warwick

- Port Jervis City Hall, 20 Hammond Street in the City of Port Jervis

- Town of Goshen, former Caroline Building, 23 Hatfield Lane, Goshen

- New Windsor Community Center, 555 Union Avenue in the Town of New Windsor.

Early voting will be conducted daily at the six locations during the following dates and times:

- Saturday, March 23, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

- Saturday, March 24, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

- Monday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

- Tuesday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

- Wednesday, March 27, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- Thursday, March 28, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- Friday, March 29, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- Saturday, March 30, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Voting sites will not be open on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

The last day to register to vote for this primary election is Saturday, March 23, 2024. The last day to apply for an absentee or early vote ballot by mail is Saturday, March 23, and the deadline to apply for an absentee or early vote ballot in person at the Board of Elections is Monday, April 1, 2024. The last day to return and postmark the ballot to the Board of Elections is Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

The Board of Elections will have extended hours for absentee or early vote by mail balloting on the following dates and times:

- Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

- Monday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

- Tuesday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

- Saturday, March 30, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For additional information, contact the Orange County Board of Elections at 845-360-6500 or elections@orangecountygov.com. More information can be found at orangecountygov.com/elections.