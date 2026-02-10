Early Childhood Connections service launches

Early Childhood Connections, a free service designed to help families, caregivers, and providers navigate the wide range of early childhood resources, recently launched in Orange County.

This initiative was developed through the work of the Orange County Infant and Early Childhood Coalition, along with the Orange County Health Department, Orange County Department of Mental Health, and the Orange County Youth Bureau. Early Childhood Connections ensure that families with young children can more easily access the services and support they need.

“When families have concerns about their child’s development, they deserve clear answers and compassionate support,” Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said. “Early Childhood Connections provides a trusted place to turn, one that helps families understand their options and connect to services that support and strengthen children and families across Orange County.”

The phone line provides individualized guidance, resource navigation, and personalized support to families seeking assistance with developmental, behavioral, early learning, or family-support needs. Early Childhood Connections is not a crisis line; rather, it is a navigation and resource support service that helps families understand what services exist, how to access them, and how to connect with the right providers.

Families, caregivers, and early childhood professionals can call 845-615-3613 to receive:

* Assistance navigating early childhood programs and community resources.

* Support in understanding available developmental, behavioral, and family services.

* Help connecting to screenings, early intervention, and early learning supports.

* Guidance on next steps when concerns arise about a child’s development.

* Information for providers seeking resources for the families they serve.

Early Childhood Connections was created to ensure that no family feels alone or overwhelmed when trying to access services for their young children. By offering warm, knowledgeable, and personalized support, the program strengthens the network of care for Orange County’s youngest residents.

“The Orange County Youth Bureau has over 48 years of expertise in promoting Positive Youth Development. Part of that experience includes providing Resource and Referral assistance for children, youth, and families,” shared Orange County Youth Bureau Executive Director Rachel Wilson. “We are especially excited to be a part of this new initiative to better assist families with young children access the information and services they need while providing extra support throughout the process.”

For a brochure with additional information about Resources for Children Ages 0-5 and Families/Caregivers, log onto https://shorturl.at/YdJpx.