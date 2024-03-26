Eachus names Monroe resident among ‘extraordinary women’ of his district

Assemblymember Christopher Eachus (D-99) recently selected eight women in his district to be recognized as “Extraordinary Women of the 99th Assembly District” for their work within the community. The eight women were honored at an event held on Saturday, March 23 at the New York Military Academy in Cornwall.

Among the local honorees was Monroe resident Raquel Rios-Ortiz. According to Eachus’ office, Rios-Ortiz was selected for her extensive work in the healthcare industry with over 23 years of experience. She currently serves as the vice president of operations at Garnet Health Doctors, where she oversees the financial management, business development, strategy, and quality of all ambulatory care and urgent care sites in Orange and Sullivan counties. Before Garnet, she was the director of operations at the Crystal Run Ambulatory Surgery Center for eight years. She also serves as chair of the Mentorship Board for the tri-state chapter of the National Association of Latino Healthcare Executive Leaders.

Rios-Ortiz and her husband of 17 years live in Monroe with their two teenagers. As noted in Eachus’ announcement, “She is passionate about making a difference in the lives of others and improving the health care system and prioritizing access to care for all.”

The other honorees were Virginia Scott of Cornwall, Cara Martinisi of New Windsor, Ellie Kassner of Tomkins Cove, Sallie Dorsch of Highland Falls, Christie McDonald of Cornwall-on-Hudson, Gina Davis of New Windsor, and Melanie Guerrero of West Point.