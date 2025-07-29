Eachus, Heastie tour family pavilion

New York State assemblymember Chris Eachus (District 99) welcomed Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie to the area as part of the Speaker’s annual statewide tour.

Their New Windsor visit included stops at Abilities First and Legal Services of the Hudson Valley - two organizations helping families and individuals across the Hudson Valley.

“I’m grateful to Speaker Heastie for taking the time to visit my district and see firsthand the critical work being done by organizations like Abilities First and Legal Services of the Hudson Valley,” Eachus said. “These groups are on the front lines, supporting children and adults with disabilities, offering legal protection for those who can’t afford it, and ensuring our most vulnerable neighbors receive the help they need. It was a privilege to highlight their efforts and reaffirm our commitment to helping them continue this important work.”

Abilities First provides comprehensive disability services to more than 1,500 individuals across the region, including children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, autism, physical disabilities, and mental health conditions.

The location also houses the Abilities First School, creating an integrated environment for care and learning.

Legal Services of the Hudson Valley delivers free legal support to those unable to afford representation, advocating for housing rights, benefits access, veterans’ services, LGBTQ+ protections, disability rights, and survivors of domestic violence.

“Organizations like these are the backbone of our communities,” Eachus added. “We’ll keep fighting to make sure they have the funding and resources they need to thrive.”