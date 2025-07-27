Drama Workshop for teens

The Teen Drama Workshop designed for 12 to 17 year old students with an interest in acting, will be presented by Cornerstone Theater Arts (CTA) on Aug. 11 through Aug. 15 from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. at Goshen Music Hall, 223 Main St. It will be instructed by CTA founder/director Ken Tschan and assisted by CTA performers and directors.

Whether students are just starting out or has performed before, the workshop provides individual and group instruction that folds together several techniques and principles of the craft in a practical way that is fitted to each actor’s needs. Geared in understanding the proper “approach” towards performance, the workshop culminates in a showcase of scenes and one-act plays on Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.

The fee is $425 for the week-long program, which includes lunch and a CTA t-shirt.

Log onto https://shorturl.at/N8ZHL or email evelyncornerstone@gmail for more information.