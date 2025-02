We’re off to see the Wizard! The fourth and fifth graders in North Main Elementary School’s Drama Club will present “The Wizard of Oz” on Friday, February 28 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 1 at 2 p.m. Performances will take place at Central Valley Elementary auditorium.

Admission is free, but seat reservations are recommended and can be made at mw.k12.ny.us/o/nm/article/1972660 .