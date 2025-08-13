Donate to the Back-to-School Supply Drive

The Monroe PBA third annual Back-to-School Supply Drive has begun.

Donations of the following are requested for school children in need:

* Backpacks

* Ticonderoga #2 Pencils

* Folders (any color)

* Marble Notebooks (Wide Rule)

* Glue Sticks

* Crayons (24 Count)

* Markers (8-10 Count)

* Colored Pencils

* Scissors

* Soft Pencil Cases

* 9” x 12” Clipboards

* Headphones & Earbuds

* Black and Blue Pens

* Gallon Ziplock Bags

* Loose Leaf Paper

* 3-Ring Binders

Donations can be dropped off at the Monroe Police Department, the YWCA, or the Monroe Public Library. The collection deadline is Monday Aug. 24, 2025.

For more information, email Monroe.NY.PBA@gmail.com.