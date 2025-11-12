Donate ornaments for festive Mapes House

The Monroe Historical Society will be celebrating its first holiday season at the historic Mapes House, located at 150 Franklin Ave. - and the public’s help is needed to make it special.

To honor and represent all the December holidays, the Historical Society will be by decorating the house to create a festive, welcoming atmosphere. To do that, donations of holiday ornaments and decorations are needed. Have an extra ornament or festive item you’re not using? Please consider donating it. Every contribution helps, and the support will allow the spirit of the season to be showcased in a space that belongs to the entire community — Monroe Village, Monroe Town, and Harriman alike.

All holiday decorations and ornaments can be dropped off at Village Hall, 7 Stage Road in Monroe through Dec. 31.