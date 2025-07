The county’s mobile Department of Motor Vehicle unit will make a stop at Monroe Town Hall, 1465 Orange Turnpike, on July 16 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The unit will close from 12 to 1 p.m.

All registration, enforcement and license transactions will be processed. Due to the high volume of customers applying for real or enhanced I.D., delays should be expected.

For a listing of all necessary documents needed, log onto dmn.ny.gov before visiting the mobile unit.