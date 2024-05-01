District art show featuring K-12 projects kicks off May 3

The much-anticipated annual Monroe-Woodbury District Art Show, featuring senior art major portfolios, kicks off on Friday, May 3, at Monroe-Woodbury High School with the opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m.

During the event, the Empty Bowls club will be on hand at 5:30 p.m. For a $10 donation, visitors can take home a bowl handcrafted by students. All proceeds will benefit a local food pantry.

Additional viewing hours will be held on Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then again on Sunday, May 5, from 12 to 5 p.m.