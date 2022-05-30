DEC’s proper preparation list for safe hiking

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today reminded visitors to New York’s outdoor spaces to focus on safety before they head out to their outdoor adventures in the state’s wild and beautiful destinations. Ahead of this summer’s recreational season, DEC continues to advance actions to promote public safety and improve visitor experience.
”Recreating safely and responsibly starts with planning ahead before visiting the Adirondacks, Catskills, and any of New York’s wild places,” Commissioner Seggos said. “Preparing for potential dangers and changing weather conditions and knowing your limits before hiking into the back country can mean the difference between life and death. To protect yourself and others, I’m encouraging outdoor adventurers to plan ahead and make smart decisions to prevent accidents before they occur.”
Be Prepared
Wear proper gear and attire, including sturdy, comfortable boots.
Moisture-wicking synthetic fabrics that keep your skin dry and help regulate your body temperature in both cold and warm weather - avoid cotton as it holds moisture;
Layered clothing is recommended even for summer hikes;
Light-colored clothing, which will make it easier to see ticks
Waterproof, sturdy, and comfortable shoes or boots (no flip-flops);
A watch or other time-keeping device;
Trekking poles will reduce leg fatigue and joint pain; and
Snowshoes and traction devices in the winter.
Hikers and others heading outdoors should always let someone know where they are going, when they plan to return, and should provide updates if there are any changes to the plan. Anyone heading out needs to be realistic about their fitness and skill level and not overestimate their abilities or underestimate the weather conditions.
10 Hiking Essentials
Carry these essentials in a day pack on all hikes for a safe and enjoyable experience.
NAVIGATION
Map
Compass
GPS system
Extra batteries
INSULATION/RAIN GEAR
Waterproof/windproof jacket
Hat
Gloves
Thermal undergarments (pack extra)
Wool socks (pack extra)
Goggles - Winter
Face mask - Winter
LIGHT
Headlamp
Flashlight
Lanterns
FIRST AID SUPPLIES
Use a pre-made kit or build your own
EMERGENCY KIT
Whistle
Signal mirror
Duct tape
Pocket knife/multi-tool, etc.
Bright colored cloth
FIRE
Matches in waterproof container
Lighter
Fire starters
NUTRITION
Choose high protein and high calorie items
Pack extra food
WATER
Pack at least 2 liters per person
Carry more than you think you will need
Water filtration or purifying system
SUN and INSECT PROTECTION
Sunglasses
Sunscreen
Bug Repellent
Bug Net
EMERGENCY SHELTER
Tent
Space Blanket
Tarp
Those planning a trip should consider going with at least one other person. Hiking alone can be dangerous. Also monitor trail conditions before your arrival and during your hike. Trail condition resources include: Adirondacks area; Catskills area; Finger Lakes area . These and many more hiking safety tips are on the DEC’s Hike Smart website.
New Yorkers are encouraged to Love Our New York Lands all year by practicing Leave No Trace TM principles and by recreating safely, sustainably, and hiking in suitable conditions based on weather and experience level. For more information visit DEC’s website.
