DEC’s annual tree and shrub seedling sale is now open

The Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Saratoga Tree Nursery annual spring seedling sale is open to the public and runs until May 12. Each year, the nursery offers low-cost, New York-grown tree and shrub species for sale to encourage plantings that help conserve the state’s natural resources and foster the next generation of forests.

Trees provide a variety of benefits:

Absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, making them a powerful tool in the fight against climate change;

Helping to lower heating and cooling costs;

Providing food and shelter for wildlife;

Improving water quality by filtering runoff;

Preventing erosion;

Supplying a variety of wood products that support local economies; and

Increasing our overall health and well-being.

Fifty species grown from local sources

DEC’s tree nursery grows more than 50 conifer and hardwood species from local seed sources, creating seedlings that are well-suited to our state’s climate. They are available in bundles of 25 or more, plus there are several mixed species packets for those looking for a variety. Seedlings are a minimum of five inches tall and are one to three years old depending on the species.

For more information including how to order, visit the Spring Seedling Sale webpage on DEC’s website. Some species sell out early, so it is recommended to place orders by phone for the most up-to-date availability information.

School seeding program

Applications are now being accepted for the nursery’s School Seedling Program. From now until March 31, schools and youth education organizations across New York State may apply to receive up to 50 free tree or shrub seedlings to plant with their students.

All schools (public, private, nursery, elementary, secondary, vocational, college or university), homeschool groups and any youth education-based organization may apply, provided trees are planted within New York State. Individual homeschools must apply through a homeschool group, co-op, or other association.

Seedlings are two to three years old, about four to 12 inches tall, and bare-root. T

here are three packets available - 50 white spruce, 25 red oak or 30 mixed shrub species good for wildlife habitat - and each school or organization may only receive one packet per year.

Visit DEC’s website for more information and to apply online.

For assistance or questions, contact the Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Saratoga Tree Nursery at nysnursery@dec.ny.gov or 518-581-1439.