Crystal Run Healthcare welcomes three new physicians

Crystal Run Healthcare has added three new physicians to the practice who will be serving patients throughout Orange, Rockland and Sullivan counties.

Shane Bealer, DO, is a board-certified sports medicine physician. He earned his doctorate in osteopathic medicine at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, completed his family medicine residency at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and his Sports Medicine Fellowship at Auburn University. His clinical interests include musculoskeletal pain and injuries, ultrasound for diagnosing and treating musculoskeletal conditions, orthobiologics such as PRP, and osteopathic manipulative medicine and therapy. Dr. Bealer is seeing patients in Rock Hill, Middletown, and Newburgh.

Zacheriah Benton, MD, is a board-certified family medicine physician who completed his medical degree at the American University of the Caribbean and his residency in family medicine at Saint Joseph’s Medical Center. He has clinical interests in hospital medicine, critical care medicine, and primary care. Dr. Benton is providing care to patients at Crystal Run Healthcare’s Urgent Care location in Middletown.

Saeed Mahmood, MD, is a primary care physician. He earned his medical degree at the Medical University of the Americas and completed his residency in family medicine at United Health Services. He has clinical interests in urgent care and primary care. Dr. Mahmood is providing care to patients at Crystal Run Healthcare’s Urgent Care location in Middletown.

For more information, visit crystalrunhealthcare.com or call 845-703-6999.